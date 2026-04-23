2026 NFL Draft: Live updates and picks from Round 1 as the Chicago Bears hold pick No. 25

The Brief The 2026 NFL Draft is here. The NFL's annual draft starts Thursday night and spans seven rounds that goes until Saturday. Follow along with our live updates from Round 1 of the NFL Draft below.



Soon, the Chicago Bears will be on the clock.

Follow along with us here for live updates, player picks and the Bears' selection from the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

2026 NFL Draft: Live updates

2 PM - Anticipation is growing

Finish those last second mock drafts. The real thing is going to kick off soon at 7 p.m. CT.

FOX Chicago's draft coverage, Bears Draft Live, starts at 6 p.m. and will have an hour of draft analysis, Bears predictions and more until the start of the NFL Draft at seven.

2026 NFL Draft first round results

No. 1 - Las Vegas Raiders

No. 2 - New York Jets

No. 3 - Arizona Cardinals

No. 4 - Tennessee Titans

No. 5 - New York Giants

No. 6 - Cleveland Browns

No. 7 - Washington Commanders

No. 8 - New Orleans Saints

No. 9 - Kansas City Chiefs

No. 10 - New York Giants

No. 11 - Miami Dolphis

No. 12 - Dallas Cowboys

No. 13 - Los Angeles Rams

No. 14 - Baltimore Ravens

No. 15 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

No. 16 - New York Jets

No. 17 - Detroit Lions

No. 18 - Minnesota Vikings

No. 19 - Carolina Panthers

No. 20 - Dallas Cowboys

No. 21 - Pittsburgh Steelers

No. 22 - Los Angeles Chargers

No. 23 Philadelphia Eagles

No. 24 - Cleveland Browns

No. 25 - Chicago Bears

No. 26 - Buffalo Bills

No. 27 - San Francisco 49ers

No. 28 - Houston Texans

No. 29 - Kansas City Chiefs

No. 30 - Miami Dolphins

No. 31 - New England Patriots

No. 32 - Seattle Seahawks

Chicago Bears needs in the 2026 NFL Draft

The Bears enter the 2026 NFL Draft with most of their needs on the defensive side of the ball.

The Bears

What they're saying:

EDGE rusher, offensive line, defensive tackle and safety.

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