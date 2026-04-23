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2026 NFL Draft: Live updates and picks from Round 1 as the Chicago Bears hold pick No. 25

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Published  April 23, 2026 1:54pm CDT
Bears
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The Brief

    • The 2026 NFL Draft is here.
    • The NFL's annual draft starts Thursday night and spans seven rounds that goes until Saturday. 
    • Follow along with our live updates from Round 1 of the NFL Draft below.

Soon, the Chicago Bears will be on the clock.

Follow along with us here for live updates, player picks and the Bears' selection from the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

2026 NFL Draft: Live updates

2 PM - Anticipation is growing

Finish those last second mock drafts. The real thing is going to kick off soon at 7 p.m. CT.

FOX Chicago's draft coverage, Bears Draft Live, starts at 6 p.m. and will have an hour of draft analysis, Bears predictions and more until the start of the NFL Draft at seven.

2026 NFL Draft first round results

No. 1 - Las Vegas Raiders
No. 2 - New York Jets
No. 3 -  Arizona Cardinals
No. 4 - Tennessee Titans
No. 5 - New York Giants
No. 6 - Cleveland Browns
No. 7 - Washington Commanders
No. 8 - New Orleans Saints
No. 9 - Kansas City Chiefs
No. 10 - New York Giants
No. 11 - Miami Dolphis
No. 12 - Dallas Cowboys
No. 13 - Los Angeles Rams
No. 14 - Baltimore Ravens
No. 15 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
No. 16 - New York Jets
No. 17 - Detroit Lions
No. 18 - Minnesota Vikings
No. 19 - Carolina Panthers
No. 20 - Dallas Cowboys
No. 21 - Pittsburgh Steelers
No. 22 - Los Angeles Chargers
No. 23  Philadelphia Eagles
No. 24 - Cleveland Browns
No. 25 - Chicago Bears
No. 26 - Buffalo Bills
No. 27 - San Francisco 49ers
No. 28 - Houston Texans
No. 29 - Kansas City Chiefs
No. 30 - Miami Dolphins
No. 31 - New England Patriots
No. 32 - Seattle Seahawks

Chicago Bears needs in the 2026 NFL Draft

The Bears enter the 2026 NFL Draft with most of their needs on the defensive side of the ball.

The Bears

What they're saying:

EDGE rusher, offensive line, defensive tackle and safety.

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