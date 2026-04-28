Best Pick, Most Exciting and more: 2026 NFL Draft superlatives for the Chicago Bears' draft class

The 2026 NFL Draft class is firmly written on paper and the Chicago Bears' seven-player draft class has been heralded as one of the most athletic among all NFL teams.

The Bears' draft class is much more than that.

Here are our draft superlatives for the Chicago Bears 2026 NFL Draft Class.

Best Pick: Dillon Thieneman

This one almost goes without saying.

The Bears got a top-20 selection who could be a Day 1 starter at safety opposite Coby Bryant on a four-year rookie deal with a fifth-year option.

Thieneman can be a fixture in a Bears secondary that got faster and more athletic in the offseason. If a draft analyst graded Thieneman's selection anything under an A, we haven’t seen it yet.

Thieneman was one of the best picks of the draft.

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The Safest Pick: Logan Jones

This one might have felt like a reach at first. Not many centers get taken in the first 60 selections of the NFL Draft.

But, the Chargers took Jake Slaughter just six picks after the Bears selected Jones and right before the end of the second round. That’s an indicator of how highly rated this center class was.

In that same vein, the Bears drafting Jones as their center of the future just feels right. Jones comes from a pro-style offense at Iowa, where the Hawkeyes ran an outside zone running scheme that’s similar to what the Bears utilize. He’s a center who prides himself on communication.

Plus, if he doesn’t win the starting center job outright before the season begins, then he can sit behind Garrett Bradbury and prepare to take over.

At pick No. 57, he also receives a lifetime supply of Heinz ketchup. That’s the only part of Jones that might not fly in Chicago.

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Biggest Reach: Zavion Thomas

Seeing the Bears take Thomas makes a bit more sense when considering how Thomas was the eighth receiver off the board in the third round.

Some NFL Draft analysts had Thomas rated as a late Day 3 prospect. He ran a lightning-quick 40-yard dash, but projects to be a gadget player and special teams player most consistently at the NFL level.

With a player that’s projected to have such a limited skill set in the NFL, it’s a bit of a reach to take that player in the third round when other receivers like Louisville’s Chris Bell were still on the board.

The Bears love his athleticism and speed, which should come in handy when Johnson is crafting plays for the speedy Thomas. On paper, it’s a reach. But, Thomas has the home-run threat to prove every analyst wrong.

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Best Value: Keyshaun Elliott

The Bears valued Elliott for his work ethic. They’re also getting a fantastic teammate and a player who carries a high football IQ.

Some draft analysts had Elliott rated as a Day 2 prospect, and it’s easy to see why. His ability to play the line of scrimmage improved exponentially in his last year at Arizona State. He might have slid into Day 3 on the draft because of his pass coverage skills, but the Bears have thrived on being aggressive under defensive coordinator Dennis Allen.

Elliott brings aggression that he matches with smarts. Getting that type of player in the fifth round is great value.

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Most Exciting Pick: Malik Muhammad

Bears national scout John Syty explained the anecdote about Muhammad that stuck.

At Texas, even as a first-year player, Muhammad challenged Longhorns safety Michael Taaffe to compete for a starting job, even though Taaffe was behind two veteran safeties on the depth chart.

"Malik looks at him and said, "Well, I guess you really don't want to play in the NFL then, do you? He said, ‘Why don't you erase that and put your number up there,’" Syty said. "That's just kind of how this kid's wired."

Take that mentality and place it next to former NFL All-Pro cornerback and current Bears’ defensive backs coach Al Harris.

It’s exciting to think about, considering how Harris molded Kevin Byard into an All-Pro ballhawk and Nahshon Wright into a Pro Bowl turnover machine.

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Pick Who Filled The Biggest Need: Sam Roush

This pick may have earned a raised eyebrow when the Bears took Roush in the third round.

Having Colston Loveland and Cole Kmet does make it feel like tight end isn’t that big of a need, adding Roush fills a need for Johnson’s offense.

The Bears needed a third tight end who could block at a high level. Roush’s best skill is his blocking, and he spoke at length about how blocking is one of his favorite aspects of the game.

It might be a bit disconcerting that he had seven drops as a receiver in 2025, but he won’t be counted on for his hands consistently. That’s going to be Loveland’s job.

The Bears want to play in 12 and 13 personnel with two- and three-tight-end sets more often. That’s a goal for Johnson’s offense, and Roush’s presence allows the Bears to play in those sets. That's what the Bears needed.

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Most Intriguing Pick: Jordan van den Berg

In the sixth round, landing van den Berg seems like a win. Not only is he a freakish athlete, but he’s also just an interesting story.

He’s from South Africa, switched from linebacker to defensive end before settling on defensive tackle at Georgia Tech. He was on The Athletic Bruce Feldman’s Freaks List, commemorating a list of some of the best athletes in college football.

He also used his NIL money to buy a laundromat in the greater Atlanta area to become a small-business owner.

He has a top-tier motor and can play on special teams. It’ll be so interesting to see what role he carves out for himself this offseason and preseason.