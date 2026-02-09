2026 Winter Olympics medal count tracker: Live updates & daily winners at the Games

The Brief The Winter Olympics are underway in Milan, Italy, and The Games have had their first tally of medal winners. Team USA has claimed multiple Gold Medals so far, and is looking to add to that medal total by the end of the week. Follow here for an Olympic medal counter that will be updated daily.



The Winter Games have begun to heat up.

Team USA has scored multiple gold medals, starting with Breezy Johnson's Gold in Women's Downhill skiing and continuing with the Figure Skating Team Event.

More medals will come, too.

Here's a running count of the countries that have won medals at the 2026 Winter Games, and which countries have taken home gold in Milan.

Winter Olympic Live Medal Counter

Through 16 events, here are the countries that have won the 48 medals.

Last update: 2:13 p.m. CT on Feb. 9.

Italy: 9 total medals (one Gold medal)

Japan: 7 (two Gold)

Norway: 6 (three Gold)

Switzerland: 5 (three Gold)

Austria: 4 (one Gold)

Germany: 4 (two Gold)

United States: 2 (two Gold)

Czech Republic: 2 (one Gold)

France: 2 (one Gold)

Netherlands: 2 (one Gold)

Sweden: 2 (one Gold)

China: 2

Canada: 2

Slovenia: 1

South Korea: 1

Bulgaria: 1

What's next:

The next chance for Team USA to claim a Gold will be Tuesday. The Freestyle Skiing Men's Freeski Slopestyle and Short Track Speed Skating Mixed Team Relay will both compete in their respective finals on Tuesday.

Team USA reached its first Olympic curling mixed doubles final, and will be favored against Sweden in the Gold Medal match.

‘Quad God’ helps secure USA's second Gold

The Team Event came down to the Men's Free Skate.

Ilia Malinin, known as the "Quad God" for being the only skater ever to land a quad axel in competition, lived up to his reputation. He earned a score of 200.03 after attempting five quadruple jumps. He still had to wait as Japan's Shun Sato performed a skate so technically sound it made Americans nervous. Still, Shun scored 194.86.

Team USA won, beating out Japan by one point, 69-68.

Amber Glenn finished third in the Women's Free Skate, while Ellie Kam and Danny O'Shea finished fourth in the Pair Skate. Madison Chock and Evan Bates finished first in the Ice Dance.

Johnson secures USA's first gold on emotional run

Team USA endured a whirl of emotions in the Women's Downhill event.

Johnson secured the first gold for USA at The Games, but Team USA watched American skiing legend Lindsey Vonn get airlifted for medical care after sustaining a leg fracture following a crash. Vonn did not finish, ending her Olympic run that was already hailed with courage after she competed with a torn ACL.

Johnson finished her run with a time of 1:36.10. That was .04 seconds ahead of Germany's Emma Aicher, who finished second to claim Silver.