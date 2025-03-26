4 Illinois natives selected for Team USA Basketball junior minicamp

Team USA Basketball has unveiled its selections for its 2025 junior minicamp, and four players from Illinois made the cut.

Here are the players who will represent Illinois at the Team USA Basketball 2025 junior minicamp.

Devin Cleveland - G, Kenwood Academy

A Sophomore for Kenwood, Cleveland helped lead the Broncos to a 31-2 record this season. He averaged 21 points, four rebounds and three assists this year.

As a 5-star prospect according to 247Sports, Cleveland holds scholarship offers from DePaul, Illinois, Arizona State and Michigan.

Davion Thompson - G, Bolingbrook High School

The 2024-2025 Illinois MaxPreps Player of the Year was the leader of a Bolingbrook team that won 28 games. Thompson averaged 24.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game this season.

He's classified as a 5-star recruit according to 247Sports' recruiting services, and has scholarship offers from DePaul, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Tennessee. As a sophomore, Thompson was named the Chicago Sun-Times Player of the Year.

Trinity Jones - F, Naperville Central High School

The No. 1 overall player in Illinois in the Class of 2026, Jones is no stranger to USA Basketball, as she made the cut for USA Basketball's U16 team in 2023.

During her junior year, she returned to the court in February after missing the entire regular season with a torn ACL suffered in 2024. Jones has scholarship offers from UCLA, Tennessee, Iowa, Illinois

Brady Pettigrew - G, Bolingbrook High School

Pettigrew was a freshman for the Raiders this season and played his best basketball when it mattered most. He averaged 15.3 points per game in the playoffs for Bolingbrook High School.

He has scholarship offers from Western Illinois, Nevada, Northern Illinois and Valparaiso.

Illinois coaches assisting Team USA Basketball

Brittanny Johnson from Evanston Township High School and Nick LoGalbo from Lane Tech College Prep High School will also assist Team USA Basketball as coaches for the boy's minicamp and the boy's minicamp, respectively.