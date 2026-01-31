7 NFL Draft prospects to know as the Chicago Bears begin the 2026 NFL Draft cycle

With the Chicago Bears officially moving on to 2026, they'll have one of the biggest chances to improve their roster with the 2026 NFL Draft.

That draft cycle began this week with the Senior Bowl.

Here are some draft prospects the Bears could target with the No. 25 overall pick as the 2026 NFL Draft cycle begins.

Kayden McDonald, DT – Ohio State

This might be the player who makes the most sense for the Bears, as a slew of defensive linemen could be available at this position.

Nose tackle Andrew Billings is set for free agency, meaning the Bears could turn to the draft to fill the position in the middle. At 326 pounds, McDonald does more than just fill a need.

One of the highest-rising defensive tackles in this draft cycle, McDonald had 9.5 tackles for loss and three sacks in a breakout season in Columbus. With Gervon Dexter Sr. entering a contract year and Grady Jarrett as a veteran presence, it would make sense to invest in a young defensive tackle the Bears could mold into the future of their defensive line.

TJ Parker, DE – Clemson

If the Bears opt to add a veteran defensive tackle, then it would make the most sense to add a defensive end opposite Montez Sweat.

Plenty have said the Bears should have invested opposite Sweat for years, and they technically did by signing Dayo Odeyingbo last offseason. But Odeyingbo is recovering from an Achilles tear and was never a major factor in the pass rush before his injury.

The defensive end and pass rusher class in 2026 starts with David Bailey, Keldric Faulk and Ruben Bain Jr., but continues with players like Parker. In any other year, he’d be a top-20 pick. His production dipped a bit in 2025, but if he can explain in his interviews that his 11-sack season in 2024 is the norm and not the aberration, then he’ll be a first-rounder.

Akheem Mesidor, DE – Miami

From a draft perspective, Fernando Mendoza was the biggest beneficiary of the national championship game. He solidified himself as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

After that, Mesidor wasn’t far behind.

He had two sacks in the title game and not only put himself in a position to be a first-round pick, but made it so teams in the top 20 could give him a look. He might be gone by pick No. 25, but he’s played himself into the conversation for the Bears’ pick as the need for a true pass rusher opposite Sweat will start the conversation.

Caleb Banks, DT – Florida

Banks played in only three games in 2025, so his draft stock will be contingent on his performance at the Senior Bowl, the NFL Combine and his Pro Day. If he aces all those steps, then Banks should be a first-round pick.

At Florida, Banks emerged as a run-stuffer at 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds. He had 4.5 sacks in 2024 but would fill a big need for the Bears as a nose tackle who could immediately improve the run defense.

If he interviews well and showcases the same physical traits that were on display in 2024, then he should be on the Bears’ radar.

Dillon Thieneman, S – Oregon

A pick like this is contingent on either Kevin Byard or Jaquan Brisker signing elsewhere this offseason. The Bears can likely re-sign one, but retaining both would most likely be too expensive.

If that’s the case, Thieneman could be a target for the Bears.

At Oregon, Thieneman recorded over 300 tackles. According to scouting reports, his coverage skills might need some polishing but he’s a player that defensive coordinator Dennis Allen might be able to use similarly to how he blitzed Brisker. Allen blitzed Brisker from the safety position and also relied on his tackling ability in the open field. If the Bears re-sign Byard, that would give Thieneman the chance to learn from an All-Pro and how to play opposite him.

CJ Allen, LB – Georgia

This is also contingent on whether the Bears move on from Tremaine Edmunds, releasing him to save $15 million in cap space. If the Bears decide to save that money, Allen could be in consideration as TJ Edwards and Noah Sewell are also in recovery from season-ending injuries suffered late in the 2025 season.

Allen is a linebacker who knows how to disguise and time his blitzes well. That bodes well for a player in Dennis Allen’s defense. At Georgia, Allen played in a scheme that rotated between 3-4 and 4-2-5 alignments, meaning there wouldn’t be that much of an adjustment to Allen’s 4-3 scheme.

He’d be able to work with Bears linebackers coach Richard Smith, who helped lift D’Marco Jackson from a role as a reserve special teams linebacker to a starting linebacker with the green dot while Edwards was out.

Jadarian Price, RB – Notre Dame

Last year, the Bears spent a top-10 pick on an offensive player to help fill one of Ben Johnson’s offensive requirements.

That could happen again at running back.

D’Andre Swift is in the last year of his contract. Kyle Monangai emerged as a productive presence at running back. The Bears might also move on from Roschon Johnson after an injury-filled 2025 season.

Price has shown he can work in tandem with another running back. But, even if Price doesn’t fit into the rushing rotation as a rookie, he can be a player the Bears use in the return game. Price had three kick return touchdowns in his Notre Dame career, two of which came in 2025.

Price scored 15 touchdowns in the 2025 season for the Irish and wasn’t a starting player. That’s the kind of player that could have a future in Johnson’s offense.