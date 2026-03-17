Indiana groom in handcuffs before wedding ceremony over alleged application lie

The Brief Indiana groom arrested moments before courthouse wedding for allegedly lying on marriage application Authorities say he failed to disclose status as a sexually violent predator Charged with felony; held in La Porte County Jail



An Indiana groom’s trip down the aisle ended in handcuffs when deputies arrested him moments before his courthouse wedding, authorities said.

What we know:

According to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office, Bradley Armstrong was arrested Tuesday after authorities said he failed to disclose on his marriage application that he is a convicted offender classified as a sexually violent predator on the state’s sex and violent offender registry.

Pictured is Bradley Armstrong. (La Porte County Sheriff's Office )

Authorities said he was taken into custody just before the ceremony at the La Porte County Courthouse.

Deputies obtained an arrest warrant Monday following a criminal investigation. He is charged with providing false information on a marriage license application, a Level 6 felony.

What we don't know:

Additional details about Armstrong and his criminal history have not been released.

He is being held in the La Porte County Jail.