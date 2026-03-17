Indiana groom in handcuffs before wedding ceremony over alleged application lie
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. - An Indiana groom’s trip down the aisle ended in handcuffs when deputies arrested him moments before his courthouse wedding, authorities said.
What we know:
According to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office, Bradley Armstrong was arrested Tuesday after authorities said he failed to disclose on his marriage application that he is a convicted offender classified as a sexually violent predator on the state’s sex and violent offender registry.
Pictured is Bradley Armstrong. (La Porte County Sheriff's Office )
Authorities said he was taken into custody just before the ceremony at the La Porte County Courthouse.
Deputies obtained an arrest warrant Monday following a criminal investigation. He is charged with providing false information on a marriage license application, a Level 6 felony.
What we don't know:
Additional details about Armstrong and his criminal history have not been released.
He is being held in the La Porte County Jail.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the La Porte County Sheriff's Office.