A'ja Wilson has 22 points, 16 boards as Las Vegas Aces beat Chicago Sky 83-76

A'ja Wilson had 22 points and 16 rebounds, Dearica Hamby added 14 and 12, and Las Vegas Aces beat the defending-champion Chicago Sky 83-76 for the Aces' sixth consecutive win.

Kelsey Plum had 19 points and six assists, Chelsea Gray added 18 points and six assists and Jackie Young finished with 10 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two blocks for Las Vegas (8-1).

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Courtney Vandersloot had 12 points and nine rebounds, Kahleah Copper also scored 12 points and Candace Parker added 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Sky (4-3).

Advertisement

Chicago finished shooting 34.6% (28 of 81) overall and made just 5 of 31 (16.1%) from 3-point range -- missing 18 in a row from late in the first quarter to midway through the fourth.

