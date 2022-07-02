Allie Quigley, Candace Parker help Chicago Sky beat Phoenix Mercury 91-75

Allie Quigley scored 19 points to lead five Chicago players scoring in double figures, Candace Parker added 14 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Sky never trailed in their 91-75 win over the Phoenix Mercury.

Kahleah Copper had 12 points, Rebekah Gardner scored 11 and Emma Meesseman 10 for Chicago.

Parker hit a 3-pointer and then found Courtney Vandersloot for a layup to give Chicago a 9-2 lead and the Sky closed the first quarter with a 23-5 run to make it 32-12 when Dana Evans hit a 3 at the buzzer.

Chicago (15-5) has won five games in a row to move into a tie with the Las Vegas Aces atop the league standings.

Skylar Diggins-Smith led the Mercury with 25 points and four steals.