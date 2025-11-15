Almost an upset: Takeaways from Northwestern's loss at the buzzer to No. 18 Michigan

article

It almost happened.

An inspired fourth quarter led to a 22-21 lead for Northwestern football. The defense needed one more stop.

No. 18 Michigan was just too talented. The Wolverines ran right into Northwestern territory and set up an easy kick for Dominic Zvada.

Final score: Michigan 24, Northwestern 22

Here are our takeaways from Northwestern’s upset bid against Michigan, which went late into the fourth quarter.

Northwestern’s defense rose to the occasion

As has been the case this season, Northwestern’s defense was stout.

It limited the Wolverines’ running game, which was Michigan’s strength, and forced UM to attack through the air. That was the case in the first half, as Underwood had 185 yards passing.

Northwestern star pass rusher Anto Saka had a highlight-reel play where he blew up a reverse toss to a wide receiver that fell to the turf for a fumble that the ‘Cats recovered. That moment will be on repeat during NFL Draft season.

That was one of five forced turnovers on the afternoon, too. On a punt, Northwestern forced a fumble on the return and recovered it.

The ‘Cats bent but didn’t break. Michigan came into Saturday averaging just over 28 points per game. The Wolverines cracked 21 near the end of the third quarter. The Wolverines also gained 365 yards at the end of the third quarter, which is more than Northwestern has allowed in all but three games this year.

They made the plays they needed to stay in the game, though. The biggest play was a Braden Turner interception on Underwood, who returned it to the six-yard line.

Right after that, Northwestern’s defense forced a turnover on downs deep in ‘Cats’ territory.

That set the table for the offense.

Northwestern’s offense needed one more answer

When the ‘Cats forced their two turnovers, they had chances to put up points. Northwestern drove into the red zone three times against the Wolverines.

They came up with three field goals each time. Northwestern finally punched the ball into the end zone with a quarterback sneak. That cut the Michigan lead to 21-16.

The upset was still there. If the ‘Cats scored a touchdown on one of their other three offensive drives, it would have been a 21-20.

It’s better late than never, though.

Turner’s interception set the ‘Cats up at the Michigan 6. Caleb Komolafe punched the ball in to give the ‘Cats the lead. The upset alert was officially sounding at Wrigley Field, where the contingent of mostly Wolverine fans went quiet.

It was a sign that Northwestern’s defense is legit. It was also a sign of how Northwestern’s offense has the juice to make plays when given the chance.

But, when the Wildcats had a chance to make life difficult on Michigan after NU forced a turnover on downs, the offense could not sustain success.

This put the onus on the defense. The defense didn’t have one last stop in its bag.

It was almost a season-defining win for Northwestern.

The kids are alright in Ann Arbor

Much was made about the Wolverines’ rushing attack. What was impressive for UM was the freshmen playing for the Wolverines.

Top-rated quarterback and true freshman Bryce Underwood started the game 10 of 11 passing. That’s the most accurate start for a Michigan quarterback since JJ McCarthy started 13 of 13 in a 2023 game against UNLV. Underwood finished with 280 passing yards in the game, but was intercepted twice on plays over the middle.

Michigan wide receiver Andrew Marsh, Underwood’s fellow true freshman, had nine receptions for 135 yards.

Oh, so close

One or two plays separated Northwestern from a top-20 upset win.

Perhaps the failed two-point conversion that would have sent the game to overtime? Or, the three failed red zone trips?

Northwestern goes back to the drawing board after a heartbreaker.