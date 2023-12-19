Alston's 12 lead Loyola Chicago past Charleston Southern 72-59

Philip Alston's 12 points helped Loyola Chicago defeat Charleston Southern 72-59 on Tuesday night.

Alston also had six rebounds for the Ramblers (7-5). Dame Adelekun scored 12 points and added five rebounds. Miles Rubin finished 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 10 points, while adding seven rebounds.

A'lahn Sumler led the Buccaneers (3-8) in scoring, finishing with 25 points and two steals. Taje' Kelly added 18 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks for Charleston Southern. In addition, RJ Johnson finished with 10 points.