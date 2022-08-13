Expand / Collapse search

Andrew Vaughn hits tiebreaking single, Chicago White Sox beat Tigers 6-4

By Sarah Trotto
Published 
White Sox
Associated Press

Bicycle Spin Art is a messy new way to have fun with friends in Chicago

Good Day Chicago Weekend anchors Elizabeth Matthews and Mark Strehl talk with Sarah Kingsbury of Chicago's Bicycle Spin Art.

CHICAGO - Andrew Vaughn hit a tiebreaking single in the seventh inning for the second consecutive night, AJ Pollock homered in the eighth and the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 6-4. 

Vaughn had three hits for the White Sox, who moved within 2 1/2 games of AL Central leader Cleveland. 

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

Liam Hendriks worked around a Kerry Carpenter's first major league hit and a walk in the ninth for the closer's 25th save in 28 chances.

Akil Baddoo and Harold Castro had a pair of hits apiece and Riley Green drove in three runs for the Tigers, who have dropped six straight and nine of 10.