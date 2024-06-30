Angel Reese makes WNBA history in Sunday loss to the Lynx

The Chicago Sky's star rookie has made WNBA history in what's become a historic season.

Angel Reese set the WNBA record for most consecutive double-doubles in a single WNBA season with her 10th-straight double-double in the Sky's 70-62 loss to the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday.

Candace Parker held the previous record with nine-straight double-doubles, which she set in 2015.

Reese scored 10 points and grabbed 17 rebounds in the game. Five of her rebounds were offensive rebounds.

"It's who she is," Sky head coach Teresa Weatherspoon said. "Proud of what she's doing."

It added a dimension of drama to the end of the game, too.

Reese sat at nine points in the final seconds of the game. She was fouled with less than 30 seconds to play, and got two free throws.

Reese missed the first, but made the second and elicited a rousing cheer from the crowd.

It was a disappointing loss, especially for a Sky team that struggled in the fourth quarter majorly. However, Reese's historical moment was a reminder of how far she's grown in the first two months of her WNBA career.

She could make even more history soon, too.

Reese is two double-doubles away from tying the WNBA record for consecutive double-doubles.

Parker, who also holds that record, recorded 12 double-doubles between the 2009 and 2010 seasons. Parker's overall record carried from one season to the next, which differentiates between the two.

Weatherspoon said Reese would have the win, but there's no denying that Reese has a chance to go down as one of the best rookies the league has seen.

"She's the hardest person on herself," Weatherspoon said. "Proud of what she's doing, and what she'll continue to do."