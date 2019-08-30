Autopsy: Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died of alcohol, drug intoxication

article

New details have been released on the death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

An autopsy report shows that Skaggs had fentanyl, oxycodone, and alcohol in his system at the time of his death.

The cause of death has been listed as intoxication of alcohol, fentanyl, and oxycodone with ‘terminal aspiration’ meaning he vomited at some point.

The Skaggs family issued a statement calling this "completely out of character" from someone with such a "promising future" who worked hard to become a major league baseball player.

"We are grateful for the work of the detectives in the Southlake Police Department and their ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding Tyler's death. We were shocked to learn that it may involve an employee of the Los Angeles Angels. We will not rest until we learn the truth about how Tyler came into possession of these narcotics, including who supplied them. To that end, we have hired Texas attorney Rusty Hardin to assist us," the family statement said.

Skaggs, 27, was found dead in a hotel room in Southlake, Texas on July 1st. The team was staying in town to play the Texas Rangers.