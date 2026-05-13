Bears 2026 Schedule: How to watch FOX 32's Chicago Football Schedule Release Show

The Brief The NFL is releasing its 2026 season schedule for all its teams on Thursday, May 14. The Chicago Bears already know who they'll play next season, but they'll soon find out where and when. FOX 32 Chicago has you covered with the Chicago Football Schedule Release Show, airing on all our digital platforms Thursday evening.



It's time to mark those calendars.

The NFL will announce its schedules for all 32 teams on Thursday as part of its schedule release event. The Chicago Bears will soon know where they'll play and when.

For instant analysis and the full Bears' schedule, tune in to the FOX 32 Chicago Football Schedule Release Show on Thursday evening.

Here's when and where you can catch the Chicago Football Schedule Release Show.

How to Watch FOX 32's Chicago Football Schedule Release Show

When to watch: 7 p.m.

Live Stream: FOX 32 Chicago's website

Social Media: FOX 32's YouTube, X, Facebook and TikTok pages.

Cassie Carlson will host the FOX 32 Chicago Football Schedule Release Show with Tina Nguyen alongside. The Score's Matt Spiegel and FOX Sports Radio host Carmen Vitali will join to help break down the match-ups and analyze the most important games on the Bears' 2026 schedule.

The show begins at 7 p.m. and will be streamed on all of FOX 32's digital platforms. This includes our primary live stream on the FOX 32 Chicago website. The Chicago Football Schedule Release Show will also stream live on FOX 32's X, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube accounts.

Viewers can comment and submit questions that Cassie and the panel will answer in real time.

What we know:

NFL games usually begin leaking on social media early this week, but the NFL has been slowly dropping some of the more notable games as the week has progressed.

The league has already announced the match-ups for its international slate of games. The Bears were rumored to be playing in Spain, but the league tabbed the Bengals to play the Falcons.

The NFL has also announced the Dallas Cowboys will host the Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving Day, while the Packers and Rams will play the first-ever Thanksgiving Eve game on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Related article

Chicago Bears 2026 opponents

Here are the teams the Bears will play against in the 2026 season.

Home

New Orleans Saints

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Jacksonville Jaguars

Philadelphia Eagles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Away

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Seattle Seahawks

Home & Away

Green Bay Packers

Detroit Lions

Minnesota Vikings