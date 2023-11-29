Bears celebrate top high school girls' flag football players at inaugural all-state dinner

Several young ladies were honored on Wednesday night at the Chicago Bears' first-ever Girls' Flag Football All-State Dinner, a prestigious event recognizing the top 56 high school girls' flag football players from Illinois.

The celebration followed the Chicago Bears' hosting of the second annual Girls Flag Football State Championship at Halas Hall last month, featuring the nine best high school girls' flag football teams from across the state.

The event emphasized the significant opportunities for girls in flag football, showcasing the sport's growth and demand.

"I would imagine that many of you didn't grow up thinking that you'd be sitting at Halas Hall getting an award right now, and the fact that this is now an opportunity for girls, and that we've shown this is a sport we belong in," said Rachel Karos, Willowbrook High School flag football co-head coach.

With the sport's increasing success, the Chicago Bears aim to achieve IHSA-sanctioned sport status for high school girls' flag football in Illinois by 2024.