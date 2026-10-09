Bears coach Ben Johnson reacts to Mike Ditka's passing: 'The gold standard'

The Brief Before Ben Johnson commanded the Bears, Da Coach paved the way for him. Johnson reflected on Mike Dikta's presence at Halas Hall after Dikta's passing on Friday. "Ditka is the gold standard," Johnson said.



The Chicago Bears have a head coach they believe in.

Before Ben Johnson, however, there was Mike Dikta. One of the leaders of the 1985 Super Bowl XX Champion Bears died Friday.

Johnson reflected on the life of a coach he never got a chance to meet, but follows in his footsteps all the same.

What they're saying:

Ditka died on Friday morning, his family said in a statement. He was 86.

The legendary coach who earned the moniker "Da Coach" once roamed the sidelines Johnson now commands. That presence was often felt at Halas Hall with plenty of reminders that Ditka led arguably the best team in NFL history.

Johnson is aware of the legacy that preceded him.

"As far as I'm concerned, coach Ditka is the gold standard," Johnson said. "As the head coach of the Bears, I feel humbled to be in the same chair he was once in."

The Bears have more Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees than any other team in the NFL. The coaches are included in this.

It starts with George Halas, the founder and first-ever coach of the Bears, and continues to Ditka. The story goes Ditka penned a letter to Halas, his former coach, asking to be considered to be the head coach of the Bears.

Halas hired Ditka on January 20, 1982, and Ditka painted a tenure underscored with brash moments but highlighted with bounds of success.

"I don't know if there's been a head coach with that much — other than obviously George Halas, but that much success just for, I think it was 11 years, and the number of winning seasons, the win-loss record; obviously Super Bowl winner," Johnson said. "As a head coach, it's been hard to replicate that since his time, and then certainly as a player as well."

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NFC North coaches react to Ditka's passing

Johnson wasn't the only NFC North coach to react to Ditka's passing.

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Green Bay Packers' coach Mat LaFleur shared some thoughts and offered his condolences to the Ditka family just two days before the Packers host the Bears at Lambeau Field.

"Obviously a true legend of the game, as a player and as a coach," LaFleur said on Friday. "I never got to meet him, been to his restaurant once when I was a little kid, but the things that he accomplished in this game are legendary."

Lions head coach Dan Campbell shared a personal story from actually getting a chance to meet with Ditka at the NFL Combine.

Coming out of Texas A&M, then-tight end prospect Campbell met with coaches to get on a few NFL Draft radars. Then-Saints coach Mike Ditka was one of the coaches who met with him.

"The Saints wanted to meet with me, in particular Mike Ditka," Campbell recalled. "I go in – and I know he’ll be there – I go in and there’s one little light on. It’s like a little lamp in the corner. There’s nothing in there. There’s no couches, the room is totally cleaned up. And there’s one little table and the room is full of smoke. You can’t hardly even see him, you just see this image off into the corner."

Campbell said Ditka was sitting next to a little lamp, clouded by smoke from the "big fat cigar" Ditka had.

It was one of the most impressionable moments for Campbell, who went on to get drafted by the New York Giants and assist as a head coach for the Saints as an assistant.

"It was one of the best times of my life, and most intimidating times of my life, sitting across from Mike Ditka," Campbell said. "Him asking questions about where you grew up, how you think, how you’re wired, the game and what you see. It was just, it was awesome. Man, my thoughts and prayers go out to his family. He’s a legend."