Bears decline fifth year option on Mitch Trubisky for 2021 season

The Chicago Bears have declined their fifth-year option for quarterback Mitchell Trubisky for the 2021 season.

A person familiar with the situation confirmed the move on condition of anonymity because it had not been announced. The NFL Network first reported the decision.

It's hardly a surprise considering the way Trubisky struggled in his third season since the Bears drafted him with the No. 2 overall pick.

His yards (3,138), completion rate (63.2%), touchdowns (17) and rating (83) all dropped from the previous year.

The Bears acquired Nick Foles from Jacksonville in March and plan to hold an open competition for the starting job.

