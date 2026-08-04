Bears, OT Darnell Wright agree on record-breaking contract extension

The Brief The Chicago Bears wanted to keep OT Darnell Wright on the roster long-term. The fourth-year right tackle was coming off an All-Pro season in 2025. On Tuesday, Poles made that happen.



Chicago Bears right tackle Darnell Wright did not seem worried about potential contract extension talks.

He has representation for that reason, and he does not want to leave Chicago.

"I know I’m going to be here for a long time," Wright said last week. "It doesn’t really matter to me."

That came to fruition, as Wright has reportedly agreed on a record-breaking extension with the Bears on Tuesday.

What we know:

The Bears have agreed with Darnell Wright on a four-year, $116 million extension, according to ESPN. Of that $116 million, $93 million is guaranteed.

That deal is the biggest for a right tackle in NFL history. It's also the most guaranteed money for an offensive lineman in NFL history.

This comes after Wright was a second-team All-Pro right tackle in his first year under coach Ben Johnson and offensive line coach Dan Roushar.

The Bears picked up Wright's fifth-year option earlier this year. That option will pay him about $19 million. This extension blows that figure out of the water, and resets the market with a deal that pays him a $29 million annual average.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles said before training camp began the team would like to get a deal done with Wright to keep him in Chicago long-term. Wright was the first player that Poles ever drafted, selecting him No. 10 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Then, it seemed like the window to get an extension done had passed by.

"There’s a window to get a deal done and then at some point we’ve got to go play football," Poles said on July 28. "We’ll figure that part out."

The Bears did, and it's another example of Poles doing right by a player he wants to keep on his roster.

"Obviously — I think I’ve said it before — Darnell’s a guy we want here long-term," Poles said.

What we don't know:

Wright's contract was the biggest item on Poles' to-do list. Now, it's unclear which players are next in line to receive a payday.

One name that looms is quarterback Caleb Williams. Whenever the Bears decide it's time to extend Williams' contract, there's a chance it'll be a massive payday for the former No. 1 overall pick.