Bears practice squad player put on reserve COVID-19 list

The Bears put Badara Traore on the reserve/COVID list on Saturday.

This does not mean that Traore has the virus. The list was created for players who test positive or who have been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

If a player falls into either of these categories, their club is required to immediately place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NFL policy says that teams cannot reveal whether a player has COVID