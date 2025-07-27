Ben Brown and Nico Hoerner help the Cubs top the White Sox 5-4

article

Ben Brown pitched five effective innings, Pete Crow-Armstrong drove in two runs and the Chicago Cubs topped the Chicago White Sox 5-4 on Sunday.

Nico Hoerner added two hits and a key defensive play as the Cubs won the rubber game in the weekend set. The North Siders went 5-1 in the season series against the South Siders.

The Cubs (62-43) began the day in a tie with Milwaukee for first place in the NL Central. They open a three-game series against the Brewers on Monday night.

Andrew Benintendi homered twice and drove in four runs for the White Sox (38-68), who finished with three errors.

Brown (5-7) got his first win since June 17. The right-hander went 1-4 with an 8.10 ERA in his previous five appearances.

The Cubs jumped in front in the first against Grant Taylor (0-2). Crow-Armstrong picked up a two-run double on a well-placed grounder up the third base line.

The Cubs added a valuable insurance run in the eighth, opening a 5-1 lead. Ian Happ trotted home after White Sox third baseman Colson Montgomery was called for interference on a rundown.

Benintendi hit a three-run drive against Ryan Brasier in the bottom half. But Daniel Palencia got four outs for his 14th save in 15 chances.

Key moment

The White Sox threatened in the third, putting runners on first and second with one out. But Hoerner let Chase Meidroth’s popup fall because of the infield fly rule, then cut down Lenyn Sosa when he attempted to take third on the play.

Key stat

The Cubs struck out 13 times, including four for Michael Busch in the leadoff spot.

Up next

Cubs: LHP Matthew Boyd (11-3, 2.20 ERA) takes the mound in the series opener at Milwaukee. RHP Jacob Misiorowski (4-1, 2.45 ERA) goes for the Brewers.

White Sox: RHP Davis Martin (2-8, 3.89 ERA) faces Phillies LHP Cristopher Sánchez (9-2, 2.40 ERA) on Monday night in the opener of a three-game series.