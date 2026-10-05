Ben Johnson announces Chicago Bears QB decision for next Sunday vs. Packers

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson has made his quarterback decision already for next Sunday's rivalry game vs. the Packers.

He's going with the guy that just delivered a win.

What we know:

Johnson told ESPN 1000's Jeff Joniak that Tyson Bagent will start against the Packers next weekend.

"Tyson will be the guy," Johnson said on the show.

Bagent technically didn't start, as Johnson had Case Keenum take the first snap of the game at quarterback, but he played the entire game in the win over the Jets.

In the 23-12 win over the Jets, Bagent completed 25 of his 34 pass attempts for a career-high 268 yards. That was his most extensive regular-season action since 2023, when started four games in his rookie season.

Bagent did throw an interception – he also had three more picks wiped out by penalties – but he led the Bears to multiple scoring drives on a day where the Bears' offense sustained long drives consistently with short passes and the run game.

The interception still lingered in Johnson's mind.

"We put the ball in jeopardy too much," Johnson said on ESPN 1000.

What they're saying:

Bagent was grateful on Sunday after the win.

He was grateful for how the players played for him and put all their trust in him, even though he's the second-string quarterback. This started with the week's worth of preparation, too.

It all ended with a win on Sunday.

"I thought the guys rallied behind me," Bagent said. "I felt extreme faith from the coaches towards me. That’s just a hat's off to all the hard work that’s been put in. So I was appreciative of that."