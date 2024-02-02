Billy Donovan: Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine to be re-evaluated next week

Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan won't speculate. But, he did have an updated from the team doctors on his star player.

Bulls guard Zach LaVine will be re-evaluated in a week, he said at practice Friday afternoon.

"They're just telling me his foot's inflamed and it's going to be another week before he's re-evaluated again," Donovan said. "I just kind of move on from there."

LaVine injured his ankle against the Toronto Raptors on Jan. 18, and hasn't returned to the court since. The 10th-year guard out of UCLA has averaged 19.5 points per game for the Bulls this season.

LaVine has been at the epicenter of all the trade talks in Chicago since the season began. There's been increasing speculation that he won't be dealt by the Feb. 8 trade deadline, however his injury is as much of a struggle to go along with his contract.

He signed a five-year, $215 million contract in 2022 and has three years left on that deal.

This year, the Bulls are 13-11 on the season when they play without LaVine. It's difficult missing a 20-point per game scoring player, but Coby White's emergence this season has helped.

White scored a career-high 35 points in a win against Charlotte on Wednesday.

"He's playing the game the right way," Donovan said of White. "Sometimes, Charlotte made a choice to trap DeMar (DeRozan) quite a bit at the elbows in the low post and even in some pick and roll situations. So for him to fight double teams and just keep shooting at a double teams is not good for our teams. So there's going to be times where defenses dictate how your offense goes."

Donovan said White's been trying to find that balance. So far, he's done well finding it.

With LaVine on the floor, that would give another scoring option for White and also help DeRozan in the mid-range, too. For now, LaVine will be out for the next three games at least.

"It's just gonna be how he responds," Donovan said.