Blackhawks captain Nick Foligno is taking a leave of absence because of daughter's surgery

Blackhawks captain Nick Foligno is taking a leave of absence because his 12-year-old daughter is having follow-up surgery related to her congenital heart disease.

The team made the announcement on Wednesday. It said it had no further comment.

Foligno, who turns 38 on Oct. 31, is in his third season with Chicago. The forward has no goals and two assists in four games.

Foligno became the 35th captain of the Original Six team in September 2024. His father, Mike, played in the NHL for 15 years, and his brother, Marcus, plays for Minnesota.

The Blackhawks had a road game against St. Louis on Wednesday night.