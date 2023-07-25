Chicago Blackhawks chairman Rocky Wirtz dies at 70

Rocky Wirtz, the chairman of the Chicago Blackhawks, has died. He was 70 years old.

The team announced his death Tuesday night, saying, "It is with deep sadness that the Chicago Blackhawks organization joins the Wirtz Family in mourning the sudden passing" of Wirtz.

Chicago Blackhawks chairman Rocky Wirtz answers questions as they introduce Kyle Davidson as their new general manager at the United Center on March 1, 2022, in Chicago. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Wirtz became chairman in 2007 when his father, Bill Wirtz, passed away. Wirtz was also half-owner of the United Center with Chicago Bulls chairman Jerry Reinsdorf.

Under Wirtz's leadership, the Blackhawks won three Stanley Cup championships in six years. Wirtz was behind televising the Blackhawks' home games, which began a new era and brought new energy to the team and organization.

"Above all else, Rocky was most proud to lead his family's commitment to numerous civic and charitable organizations. His dedication to the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation and its mission to create a healthier, smarter, more secure world for families in and around Chicago was unwavering. The Foundation has donated millions of dollars to dozens of organizations focused on youth programs, education, housing and health and wellness," the Blackhawks said in a statement.

Wirtz is survived by his wife, four children, and six grandchildren.