Blackhawks' Fifth Third Arena expansion gets green light from City Plan Commission

The Chicago Blackhawks are preparing for a frosty enhancement as the City Plan Commission has given its stamp of approval to an expansion project at the team's training facility, Fifth Third Arena.

The expansion, set to bring even more icy excitement to the Blackhawks and affiliated club teams, comprises the addition of two new state-of-the-art hockey rinks. Additionally, the project will encompass the creation of an extra parking lot to cater to the growing enthusiasm of the fan base.

In an intriguing deal, the Blackhawks are securing the necessary land for this development from Rush University Medical Center, with a transaction totaling $23.5 million.

However, while the project has earned the nod from the City Plan Commission, it's not quite time to break out the shovels just yet. The proposal awaits the official green light from the full City Council before the groundbreaking can commence.