Blackhawks' Kirby Dach injured in Canada's exhibition win

Chicago Blackhawks forward Kirby Dach left Canada’s 1-0 exhibition victory over Russia in the third period Wednesday night at the world junior tournament after injuring his right wrist.

Dach was injured on what seemed like a harmless bodycheck in the neutral zone. After the hit, the captain pulled off his glove, skated off the ice and went directly to the locker-room area.

Canadian coach Andre Tourigny did not have details on Dach’s injury after the game. He said an update would be provided once X-ray results were available.

The third overall pick last year, Dach had eight goals and 15 assists in 64 games last season for Chicago.

