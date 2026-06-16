Former Blackhawks winger Kyle Calder dies at 47

article

The Brief Former NHL player Kyle Calder died Monday at age 47 following a brief illness. Calder played more than 600 NHL games from 1999-2009, spending most of his career with the Chicago Blackhawks. Family members and hockey organizations remembered him as a dedicated teammate, coach and mentor.



Former NHL player Kyle Calder died Monday. He was 47.

What they're saying:

His daughter Madison announced her father’s death in a social media post. The Los Angeles Jr. Kings, the team Calder coached from 2020-22, said he died after a brief illness.

"Never in a million years would I have thought this day would come," Madison Calder wrote on Instagram. "There will forever be a void in my heart but forever a spot just for you."

Calder played 608 regular-season and playoff games as a winger in the league from 1999-2009. The Manville, Alberta, native spent a majority of that time with Chicago and also played for Philadelphia, Detroit, Los Angeles and Anaheim.

"Kyle embodied the values that make our alumni family so special: his loyalty, toughness, generosity, and an unwavering commitment to those around him," the NHL Alumni Association said in a post Tuesday memorializing him. "He was tough as nails on the ice, a fierce competitor who never backed down, yet behind that grit was a teddy bear heart. Kyle cared deeply for his teammates, friends, and everyone fortunate enough to know him. He was a protector, a loyal friend, and someone who always put others before himself."

Calder coached youth teams in Chicago, Los Angeles and Boston since 2018.

"Kyle approached life with the same passion, intensity and incredible dedication that defined his play," Blackhawks chairman and CEO Danny Wirtz said. "His commitment to the game remained strong long after his professional career ended, sharing his love for hockey with all generations of players."