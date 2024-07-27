Expand / Collapse search

Blue Jays trade former first-round pick RHP Nate Pearson to Cubs for two minor leaguers

By AP News
Published  July 27, 2024 3:32pm CDT
Cubs
Associated Press

Why Tina and Lou believe the Cubs can go on a run in the second half of the season

Tina Nguyen and Lou Canellis are staying positive. They think the Cubs can make a second half run this season. Here's why.

TORONTO - The Toronto Blue Jays traded right-hander Nate Pearson to the Chicago Cubs on Saturday in exchange for two minor leaguers.

The Blue Jays received shortstop Josh Rivera and outfielder Yohendrick Pinango for the 27-year-old Pearson, Toronto’s first-round pick in 2017.

Pearson has a career record of 7-4 and a 5.21 ERA in 93 appearances, including five starts, over four seasons. He has 130 strikeouts and 60 walks in 115 2/3 innings.

It is Toronto’s second trade in the past two days, both involving relievers. The Blue Jays dealt right-hander Yimi García to Seattle for a pair of minor leaguers on Friday.

The right-handed hitting Rivera, 23, batted .169 with four home runs and 16 RBIs in 68 games in Double-A. Rivera, who is from Florida, was Chicago’s third-round pick in 2023.

Pinango, 22, is a left-handed hitter from Venezuela. He has played at Class-A and Double-A this season, combining to hit .263 with nine home runs and 40 RBIs in 84 games.

Also Saturday, Toronto recalled right-hander Ryan Burr from Triple-A Buffalo and transferred right-hander Jordan Romano (elbow) to the 60-day IL.

Related

Former Cubs star speaks out following fatal shooting of Sonya Massey: 'Sad society we're living in'
article

Former Cubs star speaks out following fatal shooting of Sonya Massey: 'Sad society we're living in'

New York Yankees starting pitcher Marcus Stroman is the latest sports figure to decry the killing of Sonya Massey, an unarmed Black woman who was shot by an Illinois police officer earlier this month.