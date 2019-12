article

Nate Kennell had 14 points as Bradley stretched its home winning streak to seven games, easily defeating Georgia Southern 81-51.

Kennell shot 4 for 6 on 3-pointers.

Darrell Brown had 17 points and seven assists for Bradley (8-3).

Ville Tahvanainen added 13 points.

Elijah Childs had nine rebounds for the hosts.

Elijah McCadden had 12 points for the Eagles (6-4).