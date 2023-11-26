Brown-Jones leads UNC Greensboro over UIC 58-57

Mikeal Brown-Jones scored 15 points to lead the UNC Greensboro Spartans and Donovan Atwell secured the victory with a free throw with three seconds left as the Spartans edged the UIC Flames 58-57 on Sunday night in the championship game of the Nassau bracket at Baha Mar Hoops.

Brown-Jones also contributed nine rebounds for the Spartans (5-1). Atwell scored 11 points, going 3 of 8 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line. Kobe Langley shot 3 for 11 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points, while adding four steals.

Isaiah Rivera finished with 14 points for the Flames (5-2). Steven Clay added nine points for UIC. In addition, Filip finished with nine points. The Flames ended a five-game winning streak with the loss.