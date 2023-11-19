Brownell’s 14 help UIC defeat Division-III Aurora 99-48

Jaden Brownell’s 14 points helped UIC defeat Division-III Aurora 99-48 on Sunday night.

Brownell shot 6 for 8, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Flames (3-1). Isaiah Rivera scored 13 points while going 5 of 7 (3 for 3 from 3-point range). Cameron Fens shot 6 of 6 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Michael Osborne led the Spartans in scoring, finishing with nine points. Aurora also got nine points from Isaiah Davis. Dwayne Jervier Jr. also had six points.

NEXT UP

UIC hosts Middle Tennessee in its next matchup on Friday at the Baha Mar Hoops in the Bahamas.