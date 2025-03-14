Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from SAT 7:00 AM CDT until SAT 12:00 PM CDT, Kankakee County, DeKalb County, Central Cook County, McHenry County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, DuPage County, La Salle County, Kane County, Northern Will County, Northern Cook County, Lake County, Kendall County, Grundy County, Eastern Will County, Kenosha County, Porter County, Lake County, Newton County, Jasper County
5
Red Flag Warning
until SAT 12:00 AM CDT, DeKalb County, Will County, Lake County, McHenry County, Kane County, DuPage County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Cook County, Grundy County, Porter County, Lake County, Jasper County, Newton County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from FRI 6:55 PM CDT until SAT 2:00 AM CDT, Will County, DeKalb County, Lake County, Kankakee County, LaSalle County, Mchenry County, Kendall County, Kane County, DuPage County, Grundy County, Cook County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SAT 5:00 PM CDT, Northern Cook County, La Salle County, Kane County, Kendall County, McHenry County, Southern Will County, Northern Will County, Lake County, Central Cook County, Kankakee County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Grundy County, Southern Cook County, Eastern Will County, Kenosha County, Lake County, Jasper County, Newton County, Porter County
Wind Advisory
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Kankakee County, Grundy County, Eastern Will County, DeKalb County, La Salle County, Southern Will County, Kane County, DuPage County, Southern Cook County, Lake County, Northern Will County, Northern Cook County, McHenry County, Kendall County, Central Cook County, Lake County, Jasper County, Porter County, Newton County

Bulls' championship banners removed after damage during United Center concert

By FOX Sports
Published  March 14, 2025 5:52pm CDT
Bulls
FOX Sports

CHICAGO - It's been another rough season for the Chicago Bulls, as they play under-.500 basketball for the seventh time in the past eight seasons. To make matters worse, the banners from the franchise's golden age (the team's two three-peats in the 1990s) won't be displayed in the United Center for the rest of the 2024-25 NBA season.

A Saturday concert — featuring performances by heavy metal bands Three Days Grace, Sevendust and Disturbed — damaged the Bulls' six championship banners, according to the Chicago Tribune. The damage was a result of pyrotechnics underneath the banners, which resulted in heat damage to the fabric.

"United Center is currently working with the Bulls to explore options to repair these banners," the venue's communications department said in a statement. "While the banners will not be in place for the remainder of this season, we do anticipate them being back in place next season."

As for some good news, Chicago overcame a 12-point second-half deficit to beat the Brooklyn Nets 116-110 at home on Thursday, thanks to a game-high 31 points by Cody White. It marked the Bulls' fourth consecutive win.

Chicago is 28-38 and the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference. The Bulls are 1.5 games behind the Miami Heat for the No. 9 seed in the East, but they hold a five-game lead on the Toronto Raptors for the No. 10 seed.

In February, Chicago traded guard and two-time All-Star Zach LaVine to the Sacramento Kings in a three-team deal. After moving LaVine, the aforementioned White and Josh Giddey have shined.

Over Chicago's last 15 games, White is averaging 21.6 points per game, while Giddey is averaging 20.5 points, 8.9 rebounds and seven assists. Meanwhile, rookie Matas Buzelis, who scored in double figures in just four of his first 45 games and averaged five points per game over that span, is averaging 12.5 points in 26.5 minutes per contest over his last 19 games.

With the Bulls being 3-0 since the banners were taken down, one can only ask themselves the obvious: Is the team's winning streak a result of keeping the past in the past? It's crazy at first thought, but the facts are the facts: Chicago is undefeated since the incident.

For more, go to FOX Sports. 

The Source: The information from this article was from FOX Sports.

BullsNewsNear West Side