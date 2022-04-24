Byron Buxton's 2nd home run lifts Minnesota Twins over Chicago White Sox 6-4

Byron Buxton hit his second homer of the game, a 469-foot, three-run drive that overcame a 10th-inning deficit and lifted the Minnesota Twins over the Chicago White Sox 6-4.

Buxton hit a two-run, opposite-field homer to right in the seventh against Aaron Bummer that tied the score 3-3.

After Yasmani Grandal's RBI single in the 10th off Joe Smith (1-0), Liam Hendriks (0-2) walked Jose Godoy with one out in the bottom half and Buxton drove a fastball into the left-field second deck for the longest game-ending home run since MLB Statcast starting tracking in 2015.

