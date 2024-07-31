Camp Report: Deflected passes highlight Chicago Bears' defensive presence in Hall of Fame Game prep

There's a day until Chicago Bears football returns.

The Bears were busy preparing for the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, splitting their units up on the two practice fields at Halas Hall.

On one field were the players participating in Canton on Thursday; on the other field were players that are not playing Thursday.

Here's what stood out from a low-key but full practice on Wednesday.

The defensive line and their PBU party

Not all Bears defenders were active on Wednesday. EDGE rusher Montez Sweat was in sweatpants for the entirety of practice.

The players that were active on the defensive line did not miss a step, however.

The defensive line had a field day breaking up passes at the line of scrimmage. They did it often, even with out Sweat on the field. This has been the case since training camp opened, and the coaching staff mentioned how much they appreciated seeing it.

"That's a great thing to see, the way offenses are prioritizing, protecting the quarterback," Defensive coordinator Eric Washington said. "The one of the ways that you could do that is get the ball out of his hand in a hurry. Depending on the nature of our coverage, if we're in a looser coverage, it is critical that our defensive lineman collapse the pocket, recognize that, and provide an obstruction for the quarterback."

The Bears' two-minute drill on Wednesday was an example of this. There was about a minute on the clock with the first-team offense starting at its own 35, down 20-17. The goal was to get into field goal position.

Of the nine plays in the two-minute drill, the Bears' defensive line batted down three passes. This stood out because of the quick nature of the drill.

Gervon Dexter Sr. and Byron Cowart swatted passes during the drill, with Dexter getting credit for multiple batted passes.

The defensive linemen were getting enough of a push to get pressure to affect throws. It was a lesson in continuation, as the defensive line has to always get pressure even when they're anticipating a faster offense. Washington stressed the unit cannot rely on size to deflect passes.

"We don't want to sacrifice that and turn into the volleyball team, if you will," Washington said. "We want to make sure that we're actively rushing, that we're working our edges, and some of it we can anticipate empty, the ball tends to track out in a hurry."

Not only was it noticed on Wednesday, but it's been a constant for the Bears' defense. That's a boon for a unit that's had question marks around it for most of the offseason.

"I was really excited to see that today," Washington said. "They've been doing it since camp started and that really protects our secondary."

The Hall of Fame Game prep

While the first-teamers did get work in on Wednesday, the players that will play in Canton on Thursday were working on the opposite field.

This was the plan Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said was in place.

"Guys that are not playing, they will be on one field and the guys that are playing will be more of a walkthrough setting to preserve their legs, learn the plan, and all that stuff," Eberflus said Tuesday. "We're not doing a big extensive thing."

Eberflus said he talked to Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans on Monday, and the two talked about their expectations for the preseason game.

It's a tune up, but for other younger players and other fringe veterans to have a chance to show the Bears coaching staff what they can do, and broadcast it for other coaches with roster needs.

Those players might not make the Bears – Bears general manager Ryan Poles designed the Bears roster to be difficult to crack – could get a chance elsewhere with solid performances in the preseason.

Still, it's the Hall of Fame Game. Eberflus stressed he and the Texans' staff don't want to do too much in a game that's meaningless.

"It's basic football, let's see them play," Eberflus said. "Let's see them do technique and fundamentals of base things and keep it that way."

Bears vs. Texans: Hall of Fame Game

The Hall of Fame Game will play Thursday, and ESPN has the broadcast.

Here's how to watch it:

The Bears will be back at Halas Hall on Saturday after a day off on Friday.