Chicago all-girls travel baseball team gets support from White Sox

The White Sox welcomed the members of "Chaneyville" — one of Chicago’s only all-girls travel baseball teams — to Guaranteed Rate Field over the weekend.

The team is being funded by White Sox Charities.

Players got a swag bag of White Sox goodies, along with a message of support from White Sox infielder Josh Harrison.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Advertisement

Chaneyville is the reigning All National Girls Baseball Tournament champion and frequently competes against all-boys travel teams.