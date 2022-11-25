Chicago-area soccer athletes show-off skills to college recruiters in La Grange

While everyone is glued to World Cup coverage in Qatar, soccer is also taking center stage locally.

On Friday, more than 2,000 high school soccer players from across Chicagoland were at the Max McCook sports complex in La Grange to display their skills to nearly 100 college recruiters.

Meanwhile, St. Laurence sophomore goalie Michael Calderon received the 2022 "Dude Wipes" Clean Sheet Award, which honors the nation's top high school goalies.

The award was presented by former Providence star Brad Guzan.

"This is a place I will always call home. So to be able to have, even if it's a small impact, on the local community within the high school soccer game — for me it's always an honor and privilege," Guzan said.

Before suffering a season-ending knee injury during the MLS season with ATL United, Guzan was expected to be a member of his third World Cup team in Qatar.