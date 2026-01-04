Expand / Collapse search

Chicago Bears 2026 opponents are set: Here's who the Bears will play, and where

By
Published  January 4, 2026 3:28pm CST
Bears
FOX 32 Chicago
As the final games of the 2025 NFL season come to a close, it gives us a first glimpse at the 2026 NFL season in some ways.

Namely, it tells us who the Chicago Bears will play next season.

What we know:

Next year, the Bears are scheduling the NFC South and the AFC East. They'll also get an NFC West team, based on how both teams finished in the 2025 season in their respective divisions.

In this case, the Bears and Seattle Seahawks finished first in their divisions. The two will square off next season.

Here are the Bears' opponents in the 2026 season.

Home 

New Orleans Saints
New England Patriots
New York Jets
Jacksonville Jaguars
Philadelphia Eagles
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Away

Buffalo Bills
Miami Dolphins
Atlanta Falcons
Carolina Panthers
Seattle Seahawks

Home & Away

Green Bay Packers
Detroit Lions
Minnesota Vikings

What's next:

What we don't know is when the Bears will play these teams.

That will come to light when the NFL has its schedule release show later this year after the 2026 NFL Draft.

