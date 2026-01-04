Chicago Bears 2026 opponents are set: Here's who the Bears will play, and where

As the final games of the 2025 NFL season come to a close, it gives us a first glimpse at the 2026 NFL season in some ways.

Namely, it tells us who the Chicago Bears will play next season.

What we know:

Next year, the Bears are scheduling the NFC South and the AFC East. They'll also get an NFC West team, based on how both teams finished in the 2025 season in their respective divisions.

In this case, the Bears and Seattle Seahawks finished first in their divisions. The two will square off next season.

Here are the Bears' opponents in the 2026 season.

Home

New Orleans Saints

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Jacksonville Jaguars

Philadelphia Eagles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Away

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Seattle Seahawks

Home & Away

Green Bay Packers

Detroit Lions

Minnesota Vikings

What's next:

What we don't know is when the Bears will play these teams.

That will come to light when the NFL has its schedule release show later this year after the 2026 NFL Draft.