Bears, Advocate Children’s Hospital surprise cancer survivor with dream trip to game

In a heartwarming surprise, the Chicago Bears brought joy to a 12-year-old leukemia survivor at Advocate Children’s Hospital in Oak Lawn.

Adamierys "Sophia" Nieves, a dedicated Bears fan who battled leukemia, was treated to an all-expenses-paid trip of a lifetime to watch the Bears face the Kansas City Chiefs on September 24.

Sophia's journey began in March 2021 when she was diagnosed with leukemia. Her road to recovery was filled with challenges, including chemotherapy, hospital stays, and even allergic reactions. Despite these difficulties, Sophia rang the bell signifying the end of her treatment on August 7, 2023, declaring her cancer-free.

The surprise at Advocate Children’s Hospital included a heartfelt video message from her favorite player, Bears quarterback Justin Fields, who invited Sophia on the trip. She also received gifts and Bears merchandise from mascot Staley the Bear.

Sophia's dream trip will coincide with her 13th birthday on September 20. Instead of receiving gifts, she is asking friends and family to donate toys and art supplies for the hospital through "Sophie’s Birthday Wish."

During her visit with the Bears, Sophia will meet team members, take photos, and receive autographs. Her family will enjoy pre-game field access at Arrowhead Stadium for the September 24 game.