Chicago Bears' Caleb-to-DJ walk-off winner over Packers wins NFL's Moment of the Year

The Iceman cometh.

The Iceman woneth.

The walk-off touchdown from Caleb Williams to DJ Moore that lifted the Chicago Bears over the Green Bay Packers and helped clinch the NFC North was named as the moment of the year in the National Football League.

What we know:

The Bears' walk-off winning touchdown was a moment that shook off over a decade of losses to a heated rival.

Down 10 points in the final minutes of the fourth quarter, the Bears rallied to tie the game in the final minute with a Cairo Santos field goal, a recovered on-side kick and a game-tying touchdown from Williams to Jahdae Walker.

That set up overtime.

In the extra period, the Bears stuffed the Packers on fourth down and rumbled to the Green Bay 46-yard line on a run by Kyle Monangai.

That set up the game-winner.

Williams, on a play-action play, faked a hand off and launched a 46-yard score to Moore.

Game. Set. Final: Bears 22, Packers 16. It was the first win over the Packers at Soldier Field since 2018.

It was more than deserving to win the NFL's Moment of the Year.

What they're saying:

In the locker room after the magical play, the Bears celebrated and recounted the moment.

The offensive players could only watch the pass sail.

"It felt like it was in the air for 30 seconds," Bears left tackle Ozzy Trapilo said. "You could tell he had a little space and you're just hoping like, please, please."

The defensive players watched as the offense stunned the Packers.

"Kill shot. End the game," Bears safety Jaquan Brisker said. "That was a big statement."

In the end, it was a moment in Bears' lore that will never be forgotten.

"All in all, just a game you'll really remember forever," Bears tight end Cole Kmet said. "It was a special game to play."