Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from MON 11:09 AM CDT until WED 9:35 PM CDT, Jasper County
20
River Flood Warning
from MON 11:30 AM CDT until THU 6:16 AM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
from MON 7:27 AM CDT until WED 5:01 AM CDT, Kankakee County
River Flood Warning
from MON 8:38 PM CDT until WED 11:18 AM CDT, Grundy County, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
from MON 6:41 PM CDT until TUE 8:31 PM CDT, Grundy County
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:36 AM CDT until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Cook County
River Flood Warning
from MON 11:54 PM CDT until THU 2:43 AM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:20 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 3:00 PM CDT, Cook County, Lake County
Wind Advisory
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, McHenry County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County
Wind Advisory
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Kenosha County
River Flood Watch
from TUE 7:00 AM CDT until THU 3:24 AM CDT, Newton County
River Flood Watch
from TUE 9:30 PM CDT until THU 10:26 PM CDT, Newton County
River Flood Advisory
is in effect, Lake County, Newton County
River Flood Watch
from MON 10:00 PM CDT until WED 2:00 PM CDT, Kankakee County
Wind Advisory
until MON 3:00 PM CDT, Central Cook County, Lake County, Northern Cook County
River Flood Advisory
until WED 1:00 AM CDT, DuPage County, Will County
Lakeshore Flood Advisory
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Central Cook County, Lake County, Northern Cook County, Kenosha County
Lakeshore Flood Advisory
until MON 11:00 PM CDT, Lake County, Porter County

Chicago Bears fall to Tampa Bay Buccaneers 38 to 3

By AP Reporter
Published 
Bears
Associated Press

Chicago Bears enlist local artist for brilliant gameday poster series

Oscar Joyo talks about his artwork and some of the inspirations behind his collaboration with the Chicago Bears on their new poster series.

TAMPA - Tom Brady became the first player to throw 600 career touchdown passes and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers routed the Chicago Bears 38-3 for the best seven-game start in franchise history. 

The defending Super Bowl champions won their fourth straight game, improving to 6-1 and avenging one of their five regular-season losses from a year ago.

 Brady completed 20 of 36 passes for 211 yards and four TDs. Mike Evans caught No. 600 and finished with six catches for 76 yards and three TDs. 

Brady finished with 602 touchdown passes. Bears rookie Justin Fields was sacked four times and threw three interceptions.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP

Bears team up with local artists to create dynamic poster series

The Chicago Bears have teamed up with local artists to create an impressive poster series highlighting star players and big matchups throughout the season.


 