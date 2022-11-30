Chicago Bears fans rank among the rudest in the NFL

There is no question that Chicago Bears fans are loyal to their team.

But can they cross the line? A new survey says yes!

According to the new survey by nj.bet, Bears fans rank number seven for the rudest fans in the league.

The survey says the fans heckle too much, and no one is off limits.

The survey also says fans are one of the most easily offended when it comes to their team, but apparently Packers fans are worse! They rank number six in the survey.

The number one team with the rudest fans is the Philadelphia Eagles.

