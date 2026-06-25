Chicago Bears picked to be featured in Hallmark Christmas movie

The Chicago Bears will star on more than just the football field this winter.

The pride and joy of Illinois will take to the silver screen in partnership with Hallmark in the third installment of Hallmark's Holiday Touchdown movie franchise.

Local perspective:

Hallmark Media, along with the NFL, the Bears and Skydance Sports, are partnering to premiere "Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story." The Bears announced the film with a video from Bears coach Ben Johnson and tight end Colston Loveland.

"After the tremendous success of our first two Holiday Touchdown movies, we knew we wanted to continue the tradition by partnering with another iconic NFL franchise and fan base," Hallmark Media President and Chief Brand Officer Darren Abbott said in a statement. "The Chicago Bears have a rich history, passionate supporters, and a culture that extends far beyond the football field, making them a perfect fit for a heartwarming holiday story."

The Bears will follow two previous Holiday Touchdown films: "Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story" in 2024 and "Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story" in 2025.

There's no indication on what the plot will be for "A Bears Love Story," but the previous plots follow passionate fans of the teams as they find love through various avenues of an NFL team.

Will two Bears fans fall in love watching a Bears vs. Packers rivalry game in Soldier Field? Stay tuned to find out.

What they're saying:

"We are honored, grateful and excited to join forces with Hallmark Media, Skydance Sports and NFL Films on this special project. As we continually look for ways to further the connection with our passionate Chicago Bears fans and amplify our global brand in creative ways, we will provide our club and our fans with the opportunity to grow together by creating a special, meaningful movie," Chicago Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren said in a statement. "We look forward to the work ahead alongside Hallmark Media, Skydance Sports and NFL Films, and we are energized for the product we will create together, celebrating football, family, the Chicago Bears and the holiday season."

"Skydance Sports was built on the idea that the best sports stories live as much with the fans as with the athletes," SVP of Film and TV at Skydance Sports Jessica Matthews said in a statement. "Few fan bases carry their team's history the way Chicago carries the Bears, a devotion that has been passed down from generation to generation. It’s a privilege to once again partner with Hallmark Media and the NFL on another exciting holiday film."

"We can’t wait for audiences to experience this story and celebrate the passion and spirit that bring Bears fans together," Abbott said in a statement.