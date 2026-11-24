The Brief The Chicago Bears' offense is built on its running game. D'Andre Swift leads that charge, but fumbled for the third time this season against the Saints. Despite that, the Bears have no plans to limit touches or turn from Swift in that regard.



The Chicago Bears' offense is built on its running game.

D'Andre Swift leads that charge, but fumbled for the third time this season against the Saints. Despite that, the Bears have no plans to limit touches or turn from Swift in that regard.

Too many fumbles for D'Andre Swift?

The backstory:

Before the season began, the Bears signed Swift to a 3-year, $33.75 million extension. That was a clear sign he'll be the focal point of the Bears' running game.

He had a career year in 2025, rushing for a career-best 1,087 yards. This year, he's already eclipsed his career-high with 10 rushing touchdowns.

But, he's also fumbled the ball a career-high three times and lost all three.

Bears coach Ben Johnson has made it clear Swift is still a major part of the Chicago running game, which is now whole again after Kyle Monangai's return.

"He just needs to hold on to the ball and we'll be fine," Johnson said.

What's next:

The Bears' run game has been less than productive, though.

Without Monangai, the Bears eclipsed 100 yards on the ground just twice. Now that he's back, the Bears did go over 140 rushing yards for the first time since Oct. 4. That was a win over the Jets, and the last game Monangai played in before he suffered a turf toe injury.

Johnson was adamant the running game doesn't need an overhaul. It just needs a commitment to what made it special in the first place.

"It's a commitment to the principles that we have in terms of bringing it to life," Johnson said. "We have a vision for what we want it to look like. It takes all 11 to bring it to life. We continue to harp on it. Like I said, like everything, things pop up over the course of the season that you want to continue to fix and get better at. The more you emphasize it, the better you get at it."

The Bears did elevate running back Salvon Ahmed for a second time this season vs. the Saints. Ahmed rushed for 33 yards on six carries, which was behind only Swift with the most rush yards against New Orleans.

That might mean more carries for Ahmed down the line.

"He's a guy that's always flashed for us. He had a great preseason," Johnson said. "I think we have a number of guys on the practice squad that are right on the edge of being able to contribute on game day for us. They're just looking for an opportunity. He's taking full advantage of his right now."

However, Swift still gets the first crack. That has not changed.