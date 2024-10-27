Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus on the heartbreaking Hail Mary: 'We've practiced that play 100 times'

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said it plainly.

"That's a hard way to lose," Eberflus said.

The Chicago Bears lost 18-15 on a miraculous Hail Mary throw from Jayden Daniels to Noah Brown.

That was a moment Eberflus said the Bears were prepared for. Here's what he said about the play after the game.

"It comes down to that last play," Eberflus said. "We've practiced that play 100 times since we've been here, and again, I'll have to look at what the execution was of that, but we have a body on the body boxing guys out, like basketball at the very end."

Eberflus detailed the play after that.

He explained how the defense is structured to be layered in a way that's supposed to prevent the offense from getting a tip-drill completion.

"We have one guy that's the rim that knocks the ball down.We got a back tip guy that goes behind the pile," Eberflus said. "I got to look at it and detail it and make sure we're better next time."

After that, Eberflus was asked about what the team can do to make sure this heartbreaker doesn't snow ball into a losing streak.

"Our guys believe in each other, trust in each other, have faith in each other," Eberflus said. "They're a resilient bunch. They're going to come back more determined. Again, the game didn't go the way we wanted it to at certain points, but again, at the end we got it going in our direction and to be able to have a chance to win it."

The Bears did have a chance. They took the lead with 23 seconds left on a Roschon Johnson touchdown run after Caleb Williams engineered a comeback drive.

It was all in place. The Bears' still had their hearts broken.

"(We) did everything we could at the very end," Eberflus said. "We just gotta execute better."