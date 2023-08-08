Chicago Bears icon Steve McMichael returning home after spending days in ICU

Steve McMichael’s close friend said Tuesday the Chicago Bears legend's health continues to improve and that he is being released from the hospital.

The Chicago football icon, known as ‘Mongo,’ was admitted to the intensive care unit last week with sepsis and pneumonia amid his ongoing battle with ALS.

Betsy Shepherd, McMichael's publicist and friend of 23 years, says he no longer has sepsis but is still fighting pneumonia and will remain on IV antibiotics for 10 days at home.

"He’s as feisty as ever. Our Mongo is back! Please keep the prayers coming," said Misty McMichael from her husband’s bedside.

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 30: Defensive lineman Steve McMichael #76 of the Chicago Bears looks on from the sideline during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Soldier Field on September 30, 1984 in Chicago, Illinois.

In 2021, McMichael was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's disease – or ALS – a progressive nervous system disease.

McMichael had a do-not-resuscitate (DNR) in place until recently when a push for his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the Seniors category received more traction.

Late Thursday night, McMichael told his doctor, who visits him often at home, that he wanted to be taken to the hospital, so the DNR was voided. While waiting for the ambulance, McMichael went unconscious.

He woke up around 7 a.m. on Friday after being put on IV antibiotics to clear the infections.

"Steve is living to see the day he is finally enshrined. His resilience is unmatched, just like his play on the field of the sport he still loves," said Shepherd. "I was fortunate enough to visit Steve on Friday afternoon and he even cracked a smile. I want Team Mongo to know that their support is truly helping Steve through this difficult time in his life."