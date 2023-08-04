Bears legend Steve 'Mongo' McMichael hospitalized in ICU

article

Former Chicago Bears standout Steve "Mongo" McMichael was admitted to the intensive care unit Friday morning.

McMichael, 65, was hospitalized with sepsis and put on two IV antibiotics, according to a spokesperson.

"Like the tough warrior he is, he is now awake, and his vitals are better. His wife, Misty, is at his side and is asking his fans for their prayers," Betsy Shepherd said in a statement.

In 2021, McMichael was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's disease -- or ALS -- a progressive nervous system disease.

McMichael is a five-time NFL All-Pro and Super Bowl champion for the 1985 Bears team

With his booming voice and larger-than-life personality, McMichael has been a fixture for decades in Chicago. Drafted out of Texas by New England in the third round in 1980, he was cut by the Patriots a year later. He signed with the Bears and spent 13 seasons with them.

He played in a franchise-record 191 consecutive games from 1981 to 1993 and ranks second to Richard Dent on the Bears’ all-time sacks list with 92 1/2. His final season was with Green Bay in 1994.

In July, McMichael was named a senior semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.