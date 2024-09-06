Chicago Bears injury report: defensive line could be thin come Week 1

The Chicago Bears' injury report was not kind to the team's defensive line.

After having six players appear on the injury report Wednesday, the Bears had four defensive linemen on Friday's injury report.

This includes Montez Sweat and Darrell Taylor, who are both questionable, and Zacch Pickens, who was listed as out for Sunday's game. DeMarcus Walker is listed as questionable with a groin injury.

"He’s still working through some stuff there, soft tissue," Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said. "It’s positive, it’s looking good. He’s just not ready right now. Then, DT (Darrell Taylor), he’s questionable on the designation there. He got stepped on out there yesterday – on his foot. We’ll work him out tomorrow and before the game and see where he is at that point. Those are the two guys in terms of injury."

Receiver Keenan Allen was also listed as questionable after being a full participant in practice on Friday.

Chicago Bears injury report

Keenan Allen - Full participant, Questionable (Heel)

Kiran Amegadije - Full (Quad/Oblique)

Ryan Bates - FULL (Shoulder)

Roschon Johnson - Full (Toe)

Marcedes Lewis - Full (Rest)

Zacch Pickens - DNP, OUT (Groin)

Montez Sweat - Full, Questionable (Toe)

Darrell Taylor - DNP, Questionable (Foot)

DeMarcus Walker - Limited, Questionable (Groin)