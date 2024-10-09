Chicago Bears in London: Team takes in the sights, but the defense is down a starter

Part of the reason the Chicago Bears traveled to London early was to get acclimated to the time change.

After having the day off on Tuesday, the Bears went through two walkthrough sessions on Wednesday to get on track for Sunday.

"I know the players had game planning from six in the morning until 10," Bears had coach Matt Eberflus said.

"Great times, great vibes," Bears wide receiver DJ Moore said. "Ended up doing a food tour. We had a guide. It was pretty amazing.

"I love food and all of that," Bears quarterback Caleb Williams said. "I love architecture and everywhere you go there's, you know, a bunch of different things."

Now the focus shifts to the 1-4 Jaguars who hold the last-ranked passing defense in the league, providing another chance for Caleb Williams to connect on explosive plays.

"He's taking those strides that he needs to. He's been bossy lately, telling us that we need to be on the details," Moore said. "But we really do. For him to be the best player he needs to be.

"Sounds a little sassy. You know what I mean?" Moore said. "Being able to go over and talk to them. Understand? You know how and what they need to hear. And then from there, moving on."

As Ryan Polessaid, he sees a more comfortable Williams, especially in the pocket.

"It's been settling down for all of us, I would say," Williams said. "I think it's been it's been a joy, from the first game to now, to be able to progress, have constant communication, from the teammates and from the coaches all together."

Safety Jaquan Brisker has been ruled out for the game on Sunday with a concussion. Elijah hicks will start in his place. Kyler Gordon was a limited participant at practice with a heel injury, and Teven Jenkins was also limited with an ankle injury.