Chicago Bears host 'My Block My Hood My City' kids for special day at Halas Hall

We are counting down to NFL Sunday, as the Bears look to score their first win of the season.

But if you ask some area kids, the team is already victorious in their hearts.

On Friday, the Bears welcomed 'My Block My Hood My City' to Halas Hall. The kids got to tour the facility, check out a practice, and dine on some of the best foods offered at Soldier Field. But most importantly, meet some of their favorite players.

Founder and CEO, Jahmal Cole says the experience is also an eye-opener for what the kids can accomplish in their futures.

The Chicago Bears has been partnering with My Block My Hood My City for about five years now, and say they look forward to continuing the partnership.

Meanwhile, the Bears are preparing to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday. The team is looking to rebound from their loss to the Packers.