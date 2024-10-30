Chicago Bears offensive line takes injury hit vs. Washington, but there is good news

The Chicago Bears keep taking hits to their offensive line.

Kiran Amegadije and Braxton Jones did not practice on Wednesday. That means both Bears’ left tackles were sidelined on the first day of preparation for Arizona.

The Bears are waiting to see how Jones responds, but the team did not seem confident that Amegadije would be able to play on Sunday.

"It doesn't look like he's going to be able to get back," Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said of Amegadije's injury. "Braxton Jones' knee, we'll see where that goes. It's something that he's working through."

Jones injured his knee in the first half of Sunday's game against Washington and didn't return. That put Amegadije in at left tackle for his first meaningful NFL snaps.

The rookie from Yale helped spring running back D'Andre Swift on his 56-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Losing Amegadije would deal a blow to the Bears' offensive line, which also lost reserve guard Bill Murray to injured reserve after he suffered a chest injury. Murray came into the game against Washington after Teven Jenkins exited the game with a knee injury.

At one point against Washington, the Bears offensive like looked like:

LT - Amegadije

LG - Doug Kramer Jr.

C- Coleman Shelton

RG - Matt Pryor

RT - Darnell Wright

There was some good news for the offensive line, though.

Veteran tackle Larry Borom was a full participant on Wednesday as he continues to work his way back from a stint on injured reserve after suffering an injury in the preseason.

Veteran interior offensive lineman Ryan Bates, who has been sidelined since Week 2 after suffering a shoulder injury and being placed on injured reserve.

The Bears' coaching staff is going to stick with the players it has on its roster. With Bates and Borom coming back, that makes sense.

"In terms of the O-line depth, again, we'll stay with the guys that would have been in there," Eberflus said. "They've done a good job."

On the other side of the ball, safety Jaquan Brisker and nickelback Kyler Gordon didn't participate in Wednesday's walkthrough practice.

Both missed Sunday's game against Washington, and Thursday's injury report will provide a bigger indicator on if Gordon or Brisker will be available for Sunday's afternoon game against Arizona.